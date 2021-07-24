Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,833 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $402.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $405.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.93.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.