Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,489 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 394,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,127 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $58,980,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $217.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

