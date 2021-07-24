Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,325 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNC stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

