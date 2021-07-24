Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Berry Global Group worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.