Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

NYSE:BLK opened at $868.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $874.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.