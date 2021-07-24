Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,890 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

