Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,791 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,108,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,111 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 84,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 525,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

