Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,228 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

