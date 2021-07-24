Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,407 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

LKQ stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

