Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,996,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

