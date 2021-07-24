OptiToken (OPTI) Reaches Market Cap of $153,068.76

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OptiToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptiToken has a market capitalization of $153,068.76 and approximately $4,416.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00144013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,992.77 or 0.99691933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.25 or 0.00889347 BTC.

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

