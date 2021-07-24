OracleChain (OCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $350,468.56

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $350,468.56 and approximately $34,894.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00124002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00144139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,046.44 or 1.00246467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00888081 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

