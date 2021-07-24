ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.96% of ORBCOMM worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBC stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

