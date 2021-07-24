Orbs Reaches One Day Volume of $4.06 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Orbs has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $143.20 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.00840618 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.