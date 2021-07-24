OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $80.06 million and approximately $663,111.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.00833614 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,950,422 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

