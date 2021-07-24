Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Össur hf. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Ã-ssur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

