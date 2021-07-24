Oxen One Day Volume Reaches $123,516.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $40.76 million and approximately $123,516.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,118.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.50 or 0.06317766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.47 or 0.01326198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00365565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00141411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.87 or 0.00603404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00370797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00287462 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,894,296 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

