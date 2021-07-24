Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,770.80 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

