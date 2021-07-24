Oxygen (OXY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $403,543.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $76.50 million and approximately $403,543.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,452,901 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

