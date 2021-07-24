PAC Protocol Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.21 million and approximately $128,508.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008594 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001545 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,158,436,379 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

