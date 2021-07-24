Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,258 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

