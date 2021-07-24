Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 108,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after buying an additional 196,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

