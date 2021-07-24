Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 188,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,305. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.