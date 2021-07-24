Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Packaging Co. of America worth $25,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

