PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of PAGS opened at $58.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

