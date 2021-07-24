PAID Network Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $20.63 million and $565,948.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00144708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.10 or 0.99902226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.21 or 0.00878227 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.