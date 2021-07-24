Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Palantir Technologies worth $289,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,809,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $184,238,971. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.