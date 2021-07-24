Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 127,067 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 438.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.12% of SciPlay worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.96 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

