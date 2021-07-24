Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 16,337 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $104.41 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

