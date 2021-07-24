Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.