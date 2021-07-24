Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 2,097 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,632.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,632.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,477.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.