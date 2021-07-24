Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 427.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

