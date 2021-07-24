Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 138.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.