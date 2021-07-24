Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 25,442 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $300,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $1,792,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 316.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 450,700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $20,236,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $405,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

