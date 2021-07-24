Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 27,663 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 345.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.78. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

