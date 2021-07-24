Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 29,985 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.10% of PROG worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in PROG by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

PRG stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

