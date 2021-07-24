Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 41,336 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.