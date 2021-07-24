Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 63,667 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1,460.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,667 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

