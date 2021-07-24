Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,749 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 50,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

