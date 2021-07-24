Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Waste Connections stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

