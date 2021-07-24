Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 18,183 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $199.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

