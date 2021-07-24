Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754,670 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $72,640,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,226,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

