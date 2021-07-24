Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,049 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

IBM stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.