Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of DD opened at $74.22 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

