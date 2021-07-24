Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 475.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 49,262 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

