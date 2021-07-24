Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

