Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.37 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,404 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

