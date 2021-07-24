Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.59 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.11% of Big Lots worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $251,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $753,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Big Lots by 36.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

