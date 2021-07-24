Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,865,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,658.00 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,857.45. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

