Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.87 Million Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 955.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.40. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

